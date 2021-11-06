Monsters Fight Comes up Short in 3-2 Shootout Loss Senators

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Belleville Senators 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the shootout loss, the Monsters are now 4-2-1-3 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

After a scoreless opening frame, Cole Cassels recorded his first goal as a Monster at 8:18 of the second period with an assist from Justin Scott. Belleville's Roby Jarventie notched a tally at 13:04 of the middle frame sending Cleveland into the final intermission knotted up 1-1. Belleville's Mark Kastelic converted on a power play at 4:48 of the third, but Brendan Gaunce picked up a man-advantage tally of his own at 17:59 off helpers from Justin Danforth and Tyler Angle to force overtime. Following a scoreless extra frame, Senators' Jake Lucchini notched the only marker in the shootout bringing the final score to 3-2.

Cleveland's Jean-Francois Berube made 31 saves in defeat while Belleville's Kevin Mandolese made 27 saves for the victory.

The Monsters hit the road to visit the Rochester Americans on Friday, November 12, for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at Blue Cross Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 1 1 0 0 2

BEL 0 1 1 0 1 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 29 1/6 5/6 12 min / 6 inf

BEL 34 1/6 5/6 12 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA SOG-S Record

CLE Berube OT 31 2 1-2 3-0-2

BEL Mandolese W 27 2 0-3 2-3-0

Cleveland Record: 4-2-1-3, 5th North Division

Belleville Record: 4-6-0-0, 7th North Division

