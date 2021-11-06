Monsters Fight Comes up Short in 3-2 Shootout Loss Senators
November 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Belleville Senators 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the shootout loss, the Monsters are now 4-2-1-3 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
After a scoreless opening frame, Cole Cassels recorded his first goal as a Monster at 8:18 of the second period with an assist from Justin Scott. Belleville's Roby Jarventie notched a tally at 13:04 of the middle frame sending Cleveland into the final intermission knotted up 1-1. Belleville's Mark Kastelic converted on a power play at 4:48 of the third, but Brendan Gaunce picked up a man-advantage tally of his own at 17:59 off helpers from Justin Danforth and Tyler Angle to force overtime. Following a scoreless extra frame, Senators' Jake Lucchini notched the only marker in the shootout bringing the final score to 3-2.
Cleveland's Jean-Francois Berube made 31 saves in defeat while Belleville's Kevin Mandolese made 27 saves for the victory.
The Monsters hit the road to visit the Rochester Americans on Friday, November 12, for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at Blue Cross Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 1 0 0 2
BEL 0 1 1 0 1 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 29 1/6 5/6 12 min / 6 inf
BEL 34 1/6 5/6 12 min / 6 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA SOG-S Record
CLE Berube OT 31 2 1-2 3-0-2
BEL Mandolese W 27 2 0-3 2-3-0
Cleveland Record: 4-2-1-3, 5th North Division
Belleville Record: 4-6-0-0, 7th North Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2021
- Monsters Fight Comes up Short in 3-2 Shootout Loss Senators - Cleveland Monsters
- IceHogs Feel Opening-Night Energy at the BMO; Fall Short to Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Thunderbirds Take down Islanders 4-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- T-Birds Ambush Islanders Early En Route to Victory - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bruins Blank Bears to Halt Point Streak at Five - Hershey Bears
- Cates Scores First in Road Trip Opening Setback - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Offense Explodes as Checkers Flatten Phantoms - Charlotte Checkers
- Stars Too Bright as Barracuda Fall 7-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Stars Offense Explodes in a 7-3 Victory in San Jose - Texas Stars
- Bears Sign Ryan Dmowski to Tryout Agreement - Hershey Bears
- 5 Things: Heat vs. Abbotsford - Stockton Heat
- Ducks Recall Benoit, McTavish; Send Dostal to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Andrej Sustr to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- IceHogs Head Coach Derek King Named Interim Head Coach of Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Blackhawks Assign Beaudin to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Protas Re-Assigned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Barracuda Recall Forward Krystof Hrabik from Orlando - San Jose Barracuda
- Stockton Aims for Seventh Consecutive Win Saturday against Abbotsford - Stockton Heat
- Bobby Nardella Assigned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Marlies Look to Finish Weekend with Win vs. Utica - Toronto Marlies
- Checkers Recall Antoine Bibeau from Allen - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Bruins at Bears, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Panthers Recall Christopher Gibson from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs Celebrate Opening Night & Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Weekend Tonight vs. Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
- Canucks Fall Short in Comeback Attempt in Stockton - Abbotsford Canucks
- Henderson Shuts out Tuscon, 3-0 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Gulls Stop Bakersfield in OT - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Win Sixth Straight, Beat Abbotsford in First-Ever Meeting - Stockton Heat
- Wild Rally Late, Fall to Griffins in Overtime, 6-5 - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Fight Comes up Short in 3-2 Shootout Loss Senators
- Monsters Point Streak Snapped in 6-2 Loss to Senators
- Monsters Recall D-Man Olivier LeBlanc from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings
- Monsters Return to Cleveland for Promotion-Packed Homestand vs. Belleville
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Recall Forward Kevin Stenlund from Monsters