Marlies Look to Finish Weekend with Win vs. Utica

The Toronto Marlies are in Utica on Saturday night for the second half of a back-to-back. The Marlies are coming off of a 4-1 win over Rochester on Friday, while Utica defeated Syracuse 6-3.

The Utica Comets are undefeated so far this season with a perfect 5-0 record. The Marlies sit third in the North Division at 5-3, and will be looking to continue their momentum, and put a stop to the Comets' winning ways. The two teams have not met since February 28th 2020, when the Comets won 7-3.

Some players to watch on the Marlies side include Josh Ho-Sang and Kirill Semyonov. Ho-Sang has scored four goals in his last three games, with six overall so far this season. Semyonov leads the Marlies in scoring with eight points. On the Comets' side, Chase De Leo leads the way with eight points for his team, and the Comets goalie tandem of Nico Daws and Akira Schmid have both been dominant so far this season.

Puck drops at 7:30 PM on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

