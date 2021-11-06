Henderson Shuts out Tuscon, 3-0

Goaltend Dylan Ferguson collected the first shutout of the season for the Henderson Silver Knights, defeating the Tucson Roadrunners 3-0 at Orleans Arena on Friday night.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Mason Primeau started the game off strong, giving the Silver Knights an early lead with a goal in the first period. Paul Cotter added to the tally with a power play goal, ending the first period 2-0. After a scoreless second period, Sven Bärtschi scored a third goal for Henderson late into the third. The Silver Knights won the game 3-0, giving goaltender Dylan Ferguson his second AHL career shutout, and Henderson their first shutout of the season.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights and the Roadrunners will face off again tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. PT at Orleans Arena. Watch the matchup on AHLtv and My LVTV, which can be found over-the-air on channel 33.2, on Cox Cable channel 12, and on channel 21 on DIRECTV and Dish Network, and Listen on 1230 The Game.

