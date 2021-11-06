Schneider Helps Guide Ads Past Wild

Milwaukee, WI - Admirals Captain Cole Schneider scored a hat trick and Cody Glass added three assists to guide the Admirals to a 4-2 win over the Iowa Wild on Saturday night at Panther Arena. It was the second win in as many days for the Ads, who still have one more game to go in this weekend, tomorrow afternoon at Chicago.

After a scoreless first period, Schneider got his first of the game and put the Ads on the board when he deflected a Matt Donovan shot through the legs of Iowa goalie Dereck Baribeau.at 8:50 of the second period.

Less than four minutes later Schneider would pick up his second goal of the night in very similar fashion to push the Ads lead to two with 7:26 to play in the sandwich frame. Ads forward Matt Luff had the puck between the circles and passed it down to Cole Smith, who was stationed on the goal line to the right of Baribeau. Smith chipped the puck towards the mouth of the goal where Schneider set up shop and the puck deflected off his skate and into the net.

However, as quickly as the Admirals built their lead they saw it evaporate. Will Bitten scored on a break-away at 14:40 of the second and Nick Swaney converted on a nice pass from Jon Lizote with just over a minute to play in the period to level the score.

Matt Donovan put the Admirals back on top at 8:55 of the final stanza with his first goal of the season. Donovan took a pass from the Cody Glass at the top of the circle and looked to attempt a pass across the crease. However, the puck caromed off of Iowa's Bitten and into the Wild net.

The Ads Captain completed the hat trick when Egor Asanasyev's shot deflected off of him for his second career hatty and his first since April 10, 2015 when he played for the Binghamton Senators.

Connor Ingram stopped 41 shots on the night to backstop the Admirals and earn his second win of the season. Since his return the Ads have stopped all 14 opponent power-play attempts.

The Admirals finish off the weekend Sunday afternoon when they visit the Chicago Wolves at 3 pm at Allstate Arena. Milwaukee's next home game is Wednesday, November 10th at 7 pm against the Manitoba Moose.

