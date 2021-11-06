Heat Win Sixth Straight, Beat Abbotsford in First-Ever Meeting

STOCKTON, Calif. - Byron Froese and Glenn Gawdin each notched their first respective goals of the season, and Adam Ruzicka netted his sixth in the last three games as the Stockton Heat (6-0-1-0) bested the Abbotsford Canucks (3-3-2-0) by a 3-2 tally Friday night at Stockton Arena.

With the victory, the Heat have extended their win streak to six games while pushing their point streak to seven to start the season.

Froese got the scoring started, lighting the lamp 11:44 into the opening frame, finding a loose puck in front and burying a backhand for a 1-0 lead. The score was the lone marker of the first period and was the 100th of Froese's AHL career.

Gawdin then doubled the Heat edge in the second, finishing a feed from Eetu Tuulola after Stockton killed off an extended 5-on-3 Abbotsford power play. The Canucks answered later in the second, Cameron Schilling finding the back of the net to cut Stockton's' lead in half heading into the final period.

Ruzicka then struck with the insurance marker, finishing a Matthew Phillips feed with 5:44 remaining in regulation to push the lead to two, the game-winner as the Canucks were able to get one back before the final horn for a 3-2 final score.

NOTABLE

Byron Froese's goal was his first of the season and the 100th of his AHL career.

Glenn Gawdin's goal was his first of the season and moved him to second place in Heat history with 105 career points, breaking a tie with Andrew Mangiapane. He trails Ryan Lomberg by just four points (109) for the all-time lead.

Gawdin has hit the score sheet in all five games he's played with Stockton this season, now with seven points on the year (1g, 6a).

Jakob Pelletier's five-game scoring streak was snapped, finishing with eight points (2g, 6a) in the hot streak.

The Heat remain perfect in games in which they have scored even one goal this season, now 6-0-0-0.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-for-4

STK PK - 2-for-3

THREE STARS

First - Adam Ruzicka (1g, gwg)

Second - Glenn Gawdin (1g)

Third - Byron Froese (1g)

GOALIES

W - Dustin Wolf (28 saves on 30 shots faced)

L - Michael DiPietro (33 saves on 36 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat and Canucks close out their weekend set Saturday, Stick It to Cancer Night presented by Dignity Health, at 6 p.m.

