Stars Too Bright as Barracuda Fall 7-3

San Jose, Ca - A shorthanded San Jose Barracuda (2-3-1-0) club allowed a season-high seven goals on Saturday afternoon in a 7-3 loss to the Texas Stars (4-5-0-0) at the SAP Center in the first meeting between the two teams on the four-game season series.

- Noah Gregor had a career-high three points (one goal, two assists) after coming off the AHL's COVID-19 protocol list and now leads the team with seven points (3+4=7) in five games. He also extended his goal streak to three and his point streak to four.

- Texas' Nicholas Caamano was a +4 and netted one goal and two assists for three points and now has four points (2+2=4) in nine games.

- Stars' Frederick Karlstrom also tallied a goal which was the game-winner and chipped in with two assists. He has five points (2+3=5) in nine games played.

Despite being outshot 30-19, the Barracuda plagued stars goalie Jake Oettinger with three goals, one coming off the power-play.

- Zachary Emond made his AHL debut in relief in the third period. The 21-year-old was called up from Orlando on Tuesday.

- Jayden Halbgewachs scored on the power-play and now co-leads the team with three goals (Scott Reedy and Noah Gregor).

- Mark Alt scored his first goal in a Barracuda uniform, snapping a 15-game goalless drought.

The Barracuda return to the ice on Sunday to take on the Texas Stars at 3:00 p.m. Tickets start at $10. Go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.

