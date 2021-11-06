Bobby Nardella Assigned to Hershey

November 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears and Washington Capitals announced today that defenseman Bobby Nardella has been assigned to the Bears.

Nardella, 25, joins the Bears officially after skating in Hershey while rehabbing an injury. He spent last season with Djurgardens IF in Sweden, leading the club with 33 points (7g, 26).

Nardella led Hershey defensemen with 31 points (4g, 27a) in 41 games in 2019-20 and tied for first on the team in assists and power play assists (13). The 5'9", 180-pound defenseman's 0.76 points per game tied for fifth among AHL defensemen with at least 30 games played and his 13 power play assists tied for second among AHL rookie defensemen.

The Bears return to action tonight versus the Providence Bruins. The puck drops at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. For information on tickets, fans may visit https://www.hersheybears.com/tickets/single-game.php

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.