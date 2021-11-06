Blackhawks Assign Beaudin to IceHogs
November 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have re-assigned defenseman Nicolas Beaudin to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
Beaudin made his season debut with the Blackhawks last evening against the Winnipeg Jets. He has three assists in five games with the IceHogs during the 2021-22 season.
The IceHogs celebrate Healthcare Workers Appreciation Weekend and Opening Night tonight, Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and Sunday, Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba at 4 p.m. Join the IceHogs as they celebrate our Stateline healthcare heroes that have kept our community safe with special promotions and in-game presentations. Buy Opening Weekend Tickets
Listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.
