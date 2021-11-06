Bruins Blank Bears to Halt Point Streak at Five
November 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears dropped a 3-0 decision on Saturday night against the Providence Bruins at GIANT Center. Hershey concludes three games in as many days on Sunday against the Springfield Thunderbirds on home ice. Hershey's five-game point streak came to an end with Saturday's regulation loss.
After a scoreless first period, Steven Fogarty, scoring the eventual game-winning goal, tallied first for the P-Bruins. Moving to his right, Fogarty buried a shot underneath the cross-bar at 8:45 following a defensive zone turnover. Shots after 40 minutes were 20-18 Hershey with Providence leading.
Fogarty added an insurance marker at 17:32 of the third period, followed by an empty net goal courtesy of Chris Wagner. Final shots totaled 32-31 Providence. The Bears finished the night 0-for-2 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. Pheonix Copley earned Third-Star honors with 29 saves on 31 shots for the Chocolate and White.
