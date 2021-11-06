Barracuda Recall Forward Krystof Hrabik from Orlando

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has recalled forward Kystof Hrabik from the Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) of the ECHL (@ECHL). In addition, the club has signed former Barracuda defenseman Patrick McNally to a professional tryout agreement.

Hrabik, 22, has skated in four games this season with the Solar Bears, notching five points (two goals, three assists) and two penalty minutes. The second-year pro has appeared in 33 ECHL games in his career with Orlando and the Allen Americans (@AllenAmericans), totaling seven goals, five assists and 30 penalty minutes. In addition, he's appeared in one AHL regular-season game with the Barracuda and three AHL postseason games with San Jose.

Prior to turning pro, Hrabik spent two campaigns in the Western Hockey League (@TheWHL) with the Tri-City Americans, where he captained the team his final year.

McNally, 29, returns to San Jose after appearing in 94 games with the Barracuda from 2015-17, collecting 18 points (four goals, 14 assists), 47 penalty minutes and a plus-14 rating.

The Harvard product has skated in four games with the Reading Royals this season of the ECHL, accumulating four points (two goals, two assists), 14 penalty minutes and a plus-five rating. Aside from his 104 games in the ECHL between Worcester, Orlando, Wheeling and Reading, the native of Glen Head, New York, also spent parts of three seasons in various European leagues in Sweden, Germany and Slovakia.

