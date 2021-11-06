Crunch Shutout Rocket, 4-0
November 6, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Amir Miftakhov recorded his first North American shutout with a 29-save performance to lead the Syracuse Crunch to a 4-0 win over the Laval Rocket tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
The victory advances the Crunch to 5-3-1-0 on the season and 1-0-0-0 in the eight-game season series against the Rocket.
With tonight's win, Miftakhov has now won all three of his starts this season. Cayden Primeau stopped 22-of-25 shots between the pipes for the Rocket. Syracuse went 1-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.
Syracuse opened scoring 11:22 into the game when Tristin Langan scored his first AHL goal by sending in a rebound while on the power play.
The Crunch made it 3-0 with two goals just 20 seconds apart in the second period. At 8:17, Daniel Walcott beat Primeau on a short breakaway when he stuffed the puck just past his right skate. Seconds later, Cole Koepke fired in a wrister from the right circle.
With 2:54 remaining in the game, Gabe Dumont added an empty-netter to lock in a Crunch victory.
The Crunch round out a three-game homestand on Wednesday when the Bridegport Islanders come to town.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Sean Day played in his 100th AHL game tonight...Amir Miftakhov is the first goaltender since Kristers Gudlevskis in 2013-14 to record three consecutive wins in his first three starts with the Crunch...Two goals in 20 seconds in the quickest for the Crunch this season.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2021
- Moose Dominate at Chicago - Manitoba Moose
- Heat Overcome Early Deficit, Rally for Seventh-Straight Win - Stockton Heat
- P-Bruins Blank Hershey Bears, Sweep Weekend with 3-0 Win - Providence Bruins
- Wild Fall to Admirals, 5-2 - Iowa Wild
- Wolves' Five-Game Winning Streak Ends - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch Shutout Rocket, 4-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Grand Rapids Griffins Take Care of Business Away from Home against Rockford IceHogs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Penguins' Comeback Foiled in 4-3 Loss at Hartford - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Still Undefeated, Beat Marlies 5-2 - Utica Comets
- Schneider Helps Guide Ads Past Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
- Monsters Fight Comes up Short in 3-2 Shootout Loss Senators - Cleveland Monsters
- IceHogs Feel Opening-Night Energy at the BMO; Fall Short to Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Thunderbirds Take down Islanders 4-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- T-Birds Ambush Islanders Early En Route to Victory - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bruins Blank Bears to Halt Point Streak at Five - Hershey Bears
- Cates Scores First in Road Trip Opening Setback - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Offense Explodes as Checkers Flatten Phantoms - Charlotte Checkers
- Stars Too Bright as Barracuda Fall 7-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Stars Offense Explodes in a 7-3 Victory in San Jose - Texas Stars
- Bears Sign Ryan Dmowski to Tryout Agreement - Hershey Bears
- 5 Things: Heat vs. Abbotsford - Stockton Heat
- Ducks Recall Benoit, McTavish; Send Dostal to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Andrej Sustr to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- IceHogs Head Coach Derek King Named Interim Head Coach of Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Blackhawks Assign Beaudin to IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Protas Re-Assigned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Barracuda Recall Forward Krystof Hrabik from Orlando - San Jose Barracuda
- Stockton Aims for Seventh Consecutive Win Saturday against Abbotsford - Stockton Heat
- Bobby Nardella Assigned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Marlies Look to Finish Weekend with Win vs. Utica - Toronto Marlies
- Checkers Recall Antoine Bibeau from Allen - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Bruins at Bears, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Panthers Recall Christopher Gibson from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs Celebrate Opening Night & Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Weekend Tonight vs. Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
- Canucks Fall Short in Comeback Attempt in Stockton - Abbotsford Canucks
- Henderson Shuts out Tuscon, 3-0 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Gulls Stop Bakersfield in OT - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Win Sixth Straight, Beat Abbotsford in First-Ever Meeting - Stockton Heat
- Wild Rally Late, Fall to Griffins in Overtime, 6-5 - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Crunch Shutout Rocket, 4-0
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Andrej Sustr to Syracuse Crunch
- Crunch Downed by Comets, 6-3
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Fredrik Claesson from Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Gabriel Dumont to Syracuse Crunch