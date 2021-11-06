Gulls Stop Bakersfield in OT

The San Diego Gulls earned their first home win of the season with a 3-2 shootout victory over the Bakersfield Condors at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

Brayden Tracey scored his first professional goal at 17:53 of the second period, extending his point streak to a career high third game (1-2=3).

Trevor Carrick recorded his first multi-point game as a Gull (1-1=2), earning his first goal and assist of the campaign.

Jacob Perreault scored the only goal of the shootout to secure the Gulls victory. He also notched an assist to extend his assist and point streaks into a third game (1-4=5), establishing new career highs. Perreault leads the Gulls in assists and points with 2-5=7 points in six games.

Nikolas Brouillard earned an assist for his first point of the season.

Olle Eriksson Ek stopped 30-of-32 shots, including stopping all three Bakersfield shootout attempts, for his first victory of the season.

The Gulls continue their four-game homestand tomorrow against the Colorado Eagles at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Brayden Tracey

On the recipe for success:

Just working down low. Obviously, they're an older team. They know how to play. They came out hard, we came out hard It was a good game all the way through to the end. We were following through on our systems there in the third and we got a goal ahead to almost win the game and the, obviously, they came back. Great move by J.P. in the shootout. Olle played huge tonight so all around I think it was pretty good.

On his first professional goal:

I think so. That was pretty emotional for me. It's been awhile, I've had a lot of chances and I've played a lot of games, but it definitely feels good to get that off the back for sure.

On the play leading to the goall:

I saw Max coming off the bench and obviously that's my guy to change for and Trev (Carrick) made a great pass up the middle of the ice, kind of sprung me off a little bit. It was a one-on-one play and I just thought I had to beat him to the middle and get a shot off and luckily enough, it went in.

On how much a difference the fans make on home ice:

It's huge. Obviously, we love to see them every night. They definitely make an impact, they can change momentum, right? So, I think every good play we have, every big hit, they build momentum for us. They're very loud in here and we love that.

On getting ready for tomorrow's game:

Just go home tonight, get your rest. Wake up, it's a new day. Let's focus on tomorrow's game starting now. Obviously, we have to come out huge and strong just like we did today.

Trevor Carrick

On playing a complete game:

Well, we haven't been playing a lot of games and I think we've been spending a lot of time on the ice practicing and trying to get used to the systems, just trying to get used to each other. I think it's starting to come together and we're really starting to see it and it feel good right now.

On his offensive success against Bakersfield:

I don't know- I've just got the goalie's number, I guess, on Bako. Just kind of lucky, throw it on net and you never know what happens and that's kind of what happened tonight.

On putting the puck on net:

Yeah, I think especially here at Pechanga with the ice here and kind of late in the game, I think that's just part of our game plan. You kind of go a little high like that and throw it on net. It's not always going to be a pretty one when it's a tight game like that. I think that was just part of our game plan. Throw everything on net and you know, things like that can happen.

On Eriksson Ek's performance:

I think it was huge for him. We haven't been good in front of him and he's been playing well. He's been working his tail off so that was a huge, huge game for him tonight.

On preparing for tomorrow's game:

Just put that one past us. It feels good right now, enjoy it here in the locker room and get lots of liquids into us, get some rest and come in tomorrow with a new mindset, new team and try to give that same effort tomorrow.

Head Coach Joel Bouchard

On tonight's victory:

Well there's definitely some effort, for sure. It wasn't perfect. We have a young crew, especially up front, but I pushed them hard today. I took them out of their comfort zone. I thought they stayed in the game, they cling in the game. We had some major moment where we defended very well. That PK in the third was key. We gave ourself a chance and I'm happy for the young guys. They got some performance they can learn from.

On making strides forward:

I think, like I said, I think we got a little taller today. It's tough. You got a lot of guys coming from everywhere. I'm a new coach. My expectations are different. But like I said, even if we're young or if we have some guys that lack in experience, I'm not backing down. They gotta do their job. That's what they're paid for. I'm going to push them and not give them an inch. I think they're starting to see slowly that they give themselves a chance. You're not going to win every night, but you at least you give yourself a chance.

On facing an experienced Bakersfield team:

Well, that was the challenge. And that's why I push them so much. You check out for two shifts against this team, you're going to be down 3-1. And we found a way to cling on. It was a cling on win for me. A lot of guys played a lot of minutes. They were asked a lot. Again, I pushed them tonight. I think they grew a little bit.

On Olle Eriksson Ek:

He was really good, especially in the shootout. That's big to help after we scored our first goal. And help out to have guys that can stand tall like that in net. It was a good performance for him.

On tomorrow's game against Colorado:

Well right now they need to rest and sleep, and eat some food. Hockey is the same thing, you need to get yourself into the game. I think the starts are so important, those back-to-backs in the American league. I think last week we battled hard in the second game. Let's see if we can grow from that. I'm not so much about results right now as process and digging and seeing how deep we can do in games and how much we can get from some guys. We'll see how we react tomorrow.

