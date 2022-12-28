Ontario Falls to Coachella Valley

Ontario Reign's Austin Wagner Battles Coachella Valley Firebirds' Jesper Froden

Storyline: The Coachella Valley Firebirds (18-6-3-0) claimed a win in their first-ever meeting with the Ontario Reign (15-10-0-1) Wednesday night, coming from behind to win a wild 7-6 game at Acrisure Arena.

13 different skaters recorded a point for Ontario in the loss, which included a two-goal effort by Austin Wagner and a goal and an assist each from Lias Andersson, Alex Turcotte and TJ Tynan.

Three Stars -

1. Andrew Poturalski (CVF)

2. Kole Lind (CVF)

3. Austin Wagner (ONT)

W: Christopher Gibson

L: Cal Petersen

Next Game: Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 vs. Calgary | 6:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

