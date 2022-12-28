Ontario Falls to Coachella Valley
December 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Storyline: The Coachella Valley Firebirds (18-6-3-0) claimed a win in their first-ever meeting with the Ontario Reign (15-10-0-1) Wednesday night, coming from behind to win a wild 7-6 game at Acrisure Arena.
13 different skaters recorded a point for Ontario in the loss, which included a two-goal effort by Austin Wagner and a goal and an assist each from Lias Andersson, Alex Turcotte and TJ Tynan.
Three Stars -
1. Andrew Poturalski (CVF)
2. Kole Lind (CVF)
3. Austin Wagner (ONT)
W: Christopher Gibson
L: Cal Petersen
Next Game: Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 vs. Calgary | 6:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
Ontario Reign's Austin Wagner Battles Coachella Valley Firebirds' Jesper Froden
