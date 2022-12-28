Toronto Marlies Visit Belleville Senators in Divisional Matchup

The Toronto Marlies head back on the road on Wednesday night to play the Belleville Senators in a Divisional matchup. Toronto is 12-6-0-1 against North Division opponents and 3-2-0-0 against the Senators.

The two teams last met on December 26th where the Marlies won 3-2. Toronto has currently won four straight.

Players to watch out for on the Marlies side include Semyon Der-Arguchintsev who has 24 points (7G, 17A) in 25 games this season, and Adam Gaudette who leads the team in goals with 12. On the Senators side, Egor Sokolov leads the team with 27 points (8G, 19A).

Puck drop is 7:05pm on AHLTV.

