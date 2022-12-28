Holy Theme Night Batman: Gotham City Invades RMFH Tomorrow for Monsters Batman Night

December 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters close out 2022 with two home games against the Charlotte Checkers on Batman Night on Thursday, December 29, at 7 p.m. and a New Year's Celebration on Saturday, December 31, at 12:31 p.m.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will transform to Gotham City as the Monsters wear classic Batman-themed jerseys and the first 2,500 kids to Thursday's game receive a Monsters-themed Batman poster giveaway. Thursday's Specialty Batman-themed jerseys will be available to bid on through DASH with the proceeds benefitting the Monster Community Foundation. The jersey auction will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday through DASH and the Monsters Mobile App.

Nearly all aspects of the game day experience will transform according to theme, with special videos, the familiar Bat Symbol on Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, a Bat Cave inspired Power Portal animation, and local comic book artist representing Akron Comicon, Dan Gorman, will be onsite turning fans into comic sketches.

Four-year-old Brooks Taseff will transform into a very special Batman to drop the puck ahead of the game after being introduced to the Monsters through A Special Wish and their NP4Kids When I Grow Up Program presented by Nurenburg Pairs Law Firm. Earlier this year, Brooks was diagnosed with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, the most common type of leukemia found in children, which accounts for about 30 percent of all pediatric cancers. Brooks and his older brother Elliott will join Monsters Captain Dillon Simpson before the game on Thursday to solve the mystery of a missing Monsters Batman jersey, which the team fears has fallen into the wrong hands... Their adventure will be shared with fans throughout the night while Brooks and his family enjoy the game from a suite.

The Monsters Team Shop will be offering a Batman Collection as the Item of the Game on Thursday featuring a replica jersey, hats, hoodies and t-shirts both online and in person while supplies last.

On Saturday, fans can get a head start on their celebrations at the Monsters New Year's Celebration at a special family-friendly start-time of 12:31 p.m. Saturday's game is also a Monsters Family Day presented by Castaway Bay with Monsters Kid Meals, including a hot dog, Pepsi product, and chips available for $6.

The Monsters Team Shop will be offering a special FieldHouse Exclusive New Year's Eve Hoodie as the Item of the Game on Saturday for $55 while supplies last.

