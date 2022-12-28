Beck Malenstyn Loaned to Bears

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have loaned forward Beck Malenstyn to the Bears. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Malenstyn, 24, appeared in Hershey's first two games this season prior to his callup to Washington. He recorded 16 points (10g, 6a) in 65 games with the Bears last season, establishing an AHL career high in goals and tying a career high in points.

The native of Delta, British Columbua has played 187 career games with Hershey over parts of four seasons, striking for 47 points (24g, 23a). He was Hershey's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year for his work in the community in 2019.

Malenstyn has appeared in five games with Washington this season, recording two points (1g, 1a). The 6'3", 206-pound forward scored one goal in 12 games with the Capitals during the 2021-22 season. Malenstyn recorded his first career NHL goal and point on Nov. 30, 2021, against the Florida Panthers. In 20 career NHL games with the Capitals, Malenstyn has recorded three points (2g, 1a).

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Chocolate and White return home to GIANT Center to open up a season-high seven-game homestand when they host the Providence Bruins tonight at 7 p.m.

