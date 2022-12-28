Series Preview vs. SD: December 28, December 30, & January 1

The Henderson Silver Knights take on the San Diego Gulls for a three game series (one away, two home) on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Friday, Dec. 30, and Sunday, Jan. 1. They will play at Pechanga Arena on the 28 and The Dollar Loan Center on the 30 and New Year's Day. The New Year's Day game will also be one of Henderson's Theme Knights, Recovery Knight. Puck drop for the 28 and 30 is set for 7:00 p.m. PT; puck drop for Jan. 1 is set for 2:00 p.m. PT.

NOTES

Henderson stands eighth in the Pacific Division. Through 30 games of the season, the Silver Knights are 11-17-0-2.

Sheldon Rempal (7G, 15A) leads the team in scoring with 22 points. Gage Quinney (10G, 9A)leads the team in goals. Quinney has also tallied four points (2G, 2A) in the team's last five games.

Goaltender Laurent Brossoit has played in 13 games. He holds a GAA of 2.35 and a save percentage of 0.921. In his two most recent starts, he stopped 33 of 33 shots against the Abbotsford Canucks and 30 of 32 against the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Goaltender Jiri Patera has played in 13 games. He holds a GAA of 2.77 and a save percentage of 0.911. In his most recent start, he stopped 30 of 31 shots against the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The San Diego Gulls sit 10th in the Pacific Division with 29 games played. Through those 23 games, they are 7-22-0-0.

Rocco Grimaldi leads the scoring for San Diego with 28 points (12G, 16A) this season. He also leads the team in goals.

Lukas Dostal is the team's only qualified goalie; however, he is currently called up to the Anaheim Ducks. He has played 20 games for the Gulls. Dostal holds a GAA of 2.88 and a save percentage of 0.916.

San Diego has three other goaltenders currently on their roster. Olle Eriksson Ek has played in seven games. He has a GAA of 4.94 and a save percentage of 0.844. Garrett Metcalf has played in five games. He has a GAA of 5.00 and a save percentage of 0.845. Daniel Mannella has played in two games for just 8:55 total minutes.

LAST TIME AROUND

Henderson last faced the Gulls on Sunday, Nov. 27, at home. They defeated San Diego, 5-2. Spencer Foo notched two goals, with Colt Conrad, Mason Primeau, and Jonas Rondbjerg(currently called up to the Golden Knights) also scoring. Rondbjerg and Pavel Dorofeyev (currently called up to the Golden Knights) each recorded two-point nights, with Byron Froese, Gage Quinney, Sakari Manninen, Brayden Pachal (currently called up to the Golden Knights),and Jiri Patera also appearing on the scoresheet. Patera also stopped 32 of 34 shots on goal.

KNIGHTLY RECAP

On Friday, Dec. 23, the Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Coachella Valley Firebirds, 1-0, at Acrisure Arena on Friday evening. Jiri Patera stopped 30 of 31 shots.

ACTIVE HSK POINT LEADERS

Sheldon Rempal: 22 (7G, 15A)

Byron Froese: 20 (6G, 14A)

Gage Quinney: 19 (10G, 9A)

Lukas Cormier: 14 (4G, 10A)

Sakari Manninen: 12 (2G, 10A)

