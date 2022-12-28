Iowa Wild Announces Dakota Mermis as Captain

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild today announced Dakota Mermis as team captain for the 2022-23 season.

Mermis, 28 (1/5/94), is skating in his second season with Iowa and his eighth professional season. Mermis has two goals and seven assists through 29 games during the 2022-23 season. Following the 2021-22 season, he won the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award as the AHL Person of the Year for his contributions to the Des Moines community. Mermis served as the alternate captain of the Binghamton Senators during the 2019-20 season and held the same title during the 2017-18 campaign as a member of the Tuscon Roadrunners. He also served as the captain of Tuscon in 2018-19.

The Iowa Wild previously named Mason Shaw as the team captain with Steven Fogarty, Joe Hicketts, and Mermis serving as alternate captains. Shaw played two games with Iowa before being recalled to Minnesota on Oct. 21. Since his recall to Minnesota, Shaw has 11 points (4-7=11) through 28 games.

