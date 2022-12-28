Anaheim Ducks Reassign Olle Eriksson Ek to San Diego

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Eriksson Ek, 23 (6/22/99), has appeared in 48 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with San Diego, posting a 15-26-3 record with one shutout. He has made seven appearances with the Gulls this season. The 6-3, 208-pound goaltender spent two seasons in Sweden's second division with BIK Karlskoga (2017-19), combining for a 12-13-0 record with a 2.59 goals-against average and .904 save percentage in 27 contests.

Selected by Anaheim in the fifth round (153rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, the Karlstad, Sweden native was named to Sweden's silver medal team at the 2018 World Junior Championship, and helped Sweden earn silver at the 2016 U-18 World Championship and bronze at the 2015 U-17 World Hockey Challenge. His brother, Joel, is a center for the Minnesota Wild.

