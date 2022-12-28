Belleville Sens Unable to Slow Down Marlies

Toronto Marlies celebrate win

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators were unable to slow down the North Division leading Toronto Marlies on Wednesday night as they fell 4-2 at CAA Arena.

Toronto opened the scoring at 16:16 of the contest as Logan Shaw notched his tenth of the campaign on the power play to take a 1-0 lead after twenty minutes of play.

Early in the second, the Marlies extended their advantage through both Mikhail Abramov and a shorthand tally from Graham Slaggert before Jarid Lukosevicius got the Senators on the board at the 13:03 mark of the stanza. However, the scoring continued later in the frame when Bobby McMann made it 4-1 with the man advantage.

Despite outshooting the Marlies 14-2 in the third, Belleville couldn't mount a comeback, as they were only able to find the back of the net one more time when Scott Sabourin redirected home his eighth of the season with 15 seconds remaining in regulation time.

The Senators are back in action on Friday evening when they visit the Rochester Americans with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. (EST) from Blue Cross Arena.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 2/6 |Penalty Kill: 2/4

Fast Facts:

Mads Sogaard made 29 saves.

Jarid Lukosevicius notched both a goal and an assist on the night.

The game was played in front of a capacity crowd of 4136.

Sound Bytes: Head Coach Troy Mann: "I thought we certainly got the start we wanted. We came out and played physical and really dominated the first 12-15 minutes. It was unfortunate we couldn't get one in the back of the net. We had plenty of chances and really executed a lot about what we talked about yesterday in video."

