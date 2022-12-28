Lycksell Recalled by Flyers
December 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled forward Olle Lycksell from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Lycksell, 23, has scored 5-13-18 in 19 games with the Phantoms this season. The North American rookie is second on the Phantoms in points. This is his third recall to the Flyers this season where he has played in three games so far in 2022-23.
Lycksell has points in four of his last five Phantoms games scoring 1-5-6 in those five games since December 9. He made his NHL debut on October 15, 2022 against Vancouver and then played in two more games with the Flyers on his most recent recall with appearances on December 15 against New Jersey and December 17 against the New York Rangers.
The 5-10 left-handed shooter from Oskarshamn, Sweden was a Round 6 selection of the Flyers in 2017. Last year with Vaxjo HC in the SHL he scored 14-20-34 in 47 games and then tacked on two points per game in the playoffs scoring 3-5-8 in four games of the postseason. Lycksell represented Sweden twice at the World Juniors in 2018 and 2019 winning a silver medal in 2019.
The Phantoms are back in action at PPL Center tonight against the Bridgeport Islanders. Make plans to join us for the team's big New Year's Eve game, presented by Penn Community Bank, with party favors and fun during the game and then the World's Largest Puck Drop outside the arena to ring in 2023!
