Jakub Vrana Assigned to Grand Rapids

December 28, 2022







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday assigned forward Jakub Vrana (JAY-kuhb vuhr-AHN-uh) to the Grand Rapids Griffins on a conditioning loan.

Vrana has amassed 189 points (98-91-189) and 85 penalty minutes throughout parts of seven NHL seasons. The Prague, Czechia, native has competed with the Red Wings since the 2020-21 season and has totaled 32 points (22-10-32) in 39 games. Vrana has seen action in just two outings this season due to entering the NHL/NHL Player's Association Player Assistance Program on Oct. 19 and returning to available status on Dec. 16. The 26-year-old helped the Washington Capitals lift the Stanley Cup in 2017-18 when he bagged 27 points (13-14-27) in 73 regular-season games. Vrana was selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by the Capitals.

Vrana has spent just three seasons in the AHL, all with the Hershey Bears from 2014-17. In 88 games with the Bears, Vrana registered 35 goals and 40 assists. Prior to coming to North America, he spent two campaigns in the Swedish Hockey League (2013-15) with Linkoping HC and recorded 27 points (14-13-27) in 68 appearances. Vrana captured a silver medal at the 2013-14 U18 World Junior Championship when he paced the tournament with eight goals. He later collected a bronze medal at the 2022 World Championship with Team Czechia.

