Crunch Downed by Rocket, 6-3
December 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Laval Rocket, 6-3, tonight at Place Bell.
The loss snaps the Crunch's four-game winning streak and moves the team to 13-10-2-2 on the season. The eight-game season series against the Rocket is now knotted at 1-1-0-0.
Crunch goaltender Max Lagace turned aside 14-of-19 shots before being relieved by Jack LaFontaine to start the third period. LaFontaine went on to stop 13-of-14. Kevin Poulin earned the win in net for the Rocket stopping 29-of-32 shots.
Syracuse converted on 1-of-4 power play opportunities, while shutting down both of Laval's man-advantages.
The Rocket struck first with a goal 5:04 into the game. Lagace got a piece of a shot which cause the puck to pop up into the air for Rem Pitlick to bang in. Laval doubled their lead halfway through the opening frame. Peter Abbandonato skated the puck down the right side and centered it for Joel Teasdale to score from the slot. With 3:34 remaining in the period, Corey Schueneman made it 3-0 with a wrister from the top of the right circle.
Laval added another 6:11 into the second period when Abbandonato sent a cross-slot feed for Olivier Galipeau to send in. Syracuse finally responded halfway through the middle stanza to cut into the Rocket's lead. Declan Carlile carried the puck down the zone and around the back of the net before feeding Alex Barre-Boulet for a quick redirection into the back of the net. The Rocket regained their four-goal lead at 16:05 when Pierrick Dubé backhanded a feed out from along the end boards for William Trudeau to score.
The Rocket continued scoring just 1:07 into the final frame. Pitlick forced a turnover and set up Alex Belzile in the bottom of the right circle.
Syracuse scored two goals in just 24 seconds to cut into their deficit. At 11:35, Barre-Boulet potted his second of the night with a wrister from the top of the right circle while on the power play. Seconds later, Gabe Fortier got a stick on Phil Myer's shot to tip it past Poulin. The Crunch eventually ran out of time to rally back and suffered their first loss of the season to the Rocket.
The Crunch and Rocket rematch on Friday.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Gemel Smith is on a 14-game points streak (8g, 11a).
