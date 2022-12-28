Hogs Face Griffins Tonight at the BMO Center

December 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, Ill. - Back home after a three-game road trip before a brief Christmas break, the Rockford IceHogs take on the Grand Rapids Griffins tonight at the BMO Center at 7 p.m. Tonight marks the third head-to-head contest between the two clubs this season.

Tonight is another Wet Your Whistle Wednesday where fans can get a ticket to the game along with two beverages (beer, soft drinks or water) for just $20. Also, the first 1,500 fans to the game tonight will receive a Hammy bomber hat courtesy of Pepsi.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 15-10-1-2, 33 points (4th, Central Division)

Grand Rapids: 11-14-1-0, 23 points (6th, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Forward Brett Seney (13G, 21A) leads the IceHogs in points and assists. Forward Lukas Reichel ranks second for the Hogs with 12G, 19A this season.

Grand Rapids is led by forward Taro Hirose (7G, 20A) who paces the Griffins with 27 points. Forward Danny O'Regan (5G, 16A) ranks second for the Griffins with 21 points.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs dropped a 3-2 contest against the Chicago Wolves on Dec. 23 in Rosemont. Forwards Cole Guttman and Brett Seney tallied for the Hogs but couldn't get past the Wolves. Arvid Soderblom turned away 17 of 20 Chicago shots before getting tagged with the loss.

Wednesday Wins

Playing on Hump Day, the IceHogs have gone 4-1-0-0 this season including a 5-1 explosive win against the Griffins on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Sliding Into Second

Scoring his 13th goal of the season on Dec. 23 in Rosemont, forward Brett Seney (21A) leads the IceHogs in points and assists, moving into second place overall in scoring in the AHL. Seney has notched eight points in eight games totals 3G, 5A in that stretch.

Big Three

David Gust, Brett Seney, and Lukas Reichel have lit the lamp 14, 13, and 12 times respectively through 28 games. Combining for 39 of 101 IceHogs goals on the campaign, the three forwards have attributed for 38.6% of Rockford's lamp lighters this season.

Back For More

Tonight is the third head-to-head matchup between the IceHogs and the Griffins this season. The Hogs surged past the Griffins in their last two meetings with a 4-1 win on Nov. 5 and a 5-1 victory on Nov. 16. The two clubs will faceoff five more times on the campaign.

Next Home Game

Celebrate on New Year's Eve with The IceHogs and ring in 2023 with 2 for $23 upper endzone tickets thanks to WIFR! Get this special 2 for $23 offer now ! Puck drops at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 and the game will conclude with a postgame pyrotechnics show.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central):

Sat., Nov. 5 vs. Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. 4-1 Win, Recap & Highlights

Wed., Nov. 16 at Grand Rapids, 10 a.m. 5-1 Win, Recap & Highlights

Wed., Dec. 28 vs. Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 18 vs. Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 15 at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 10 at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 2 vs. Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 14 at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Griffins, All-Time

60-49-5-4

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2022

Hogs Face Griffins Tonight at the BMO Center - Rockford IceHogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.