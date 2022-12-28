Silver Knights Fall on the Road, 5-4, to Gulls

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the San Diego Gulls, 5-4, on the road on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Despite two goals from Maxim Marushev and a late push by Mason Primeau, Marushev, and Brendan Brisson, the Knights lost the game in regulation.

The Gulls took an early lead with a goal from Glenn Gawdin at 8:03 in the first. They then extended their lead with two goals within one minute. The first was scored by Bryce Kindopp, the second by Micheal Del Zotto. By the end of the first period, San Diego had secured a 3-0 lead.

Marushev put the Knights on the board early in the second. Assisted by Byron Froese and Spencer Foo, he cut the Gulls' lead to two.

San Diego re-extended their lead with a late second-period goal from Austin Strand to make it 4-1. After review, Pavol Regenda was determined to have scored the Gulls' fifth goal of the evening.

Primeau, on the power play, would cut the lead to three again. Assisted by Jake Bischoff and Kaeden Korczak, he made it 5-2.

Marushev would pot his second of the game with just over a minute left in the third. Assisted by Gage Quinney and Bischoff, he netted the rebound to bring the Knights back within two.

With the extra skater on, Brissonbrought the Knights within one. Assisted by Peter DiLiberatore and Lukas Cormier, the team's final push made it a 5-4 game.

Unfortunately, the two late-game goals were not enough to overcome the early deficit, and the final score remained 5-4.

The Silver Knights will continue their season at home on Friday, Dec. 30 and Sunday, Jan. 1. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday. Fans can tune in on 1230 The Game or on AHL TV with subscription, or purchase tickets here.

