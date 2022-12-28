Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Colorado Eagles

December 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (11-13-2-2; 26 pts.) vs. Colorado Eagles (18-8-2-0; 38 pts.)

The Iowa Wild pick up their homestand after a brief holiday break when they face off against the Colorado Eagles Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena. Iowa and Colorado played twice at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland in late November with the Eagles taking wins in each game.

HOME ICE ADVANTAGE

Iowa and Colorado have played each other 12 times since the Eagles made the jump to the AHL for the 2018-19 season. The all-time series has largely favored the home teams; Iowa is 3-0-0-1 against Colorado at Wells Fargo Arena while the Wild are 1-6-0-1 when playing at Budweiser Events Center. All four games in the 2022-23 season series were decided by a single goal. Marco Rossi led Iowa in scoring during that series with four goals and an assist.

BIG CLUB

- Sammy Walker recorded his first NHL goal with the Minnesota Wild Tuesday night vs. Winnipeg

- Mason Shaw (first NHL goal) and Joseph Cramarossa also scored their first goals in a Minnesota Wild sweater this season

- 10 Iowa Wild alumni have scored for Minnesota this season

COLORADO COVERAGE

- Colorado has allowed the fourth-fewest goals against this season (68)

- The Eagles are 10-0-1-0 when leading after a period and 11-1-0-0 when leading after two periods

- Colorado has not gone to a shootout this season

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10thâ¯anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10thâ¯anniversary season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.