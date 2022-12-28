Game Preview: Bears vs. Bruins, 7 p.m.

December 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they host the Providence Bruins at GIANT Center in a battle of the top two teams in the American Hockey League.

Hershey Bears (21-6-2-1) vs. Providence Bruins (16-5-5-2)

December 28, 2022 | 7 p.m. | Game 31 | GIANT Center

Referees: Casey Terreri (#75), Adam Tobias (#16)

Linespersons: Nick Briganti (#58), Tommy George (#61)

Tonight's Promotion:

AAA Car Magnet Night (First 5,000 fans)

Berks Dollar Dog Night & $6 Beers Available At Boulevard, Hot Shots, And Hat Trick

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Famer Dave Fenyves, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Capitals Radio Network, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, In-arena at 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio Network

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears returned from a holiday break with a 2-1 shootout victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins last night at Mohegan Sun Arena. The victory was Hershey's fourth straight win, and it marked Hershey's third shootout win this year. The game was scoreless through 20 minutes despite the Bears outshooting the Penguins 15-5. Hershey broke through in the middle frame as Ethen Frank connected on the power play with his 11th goal of the season at 6:06 to make it 1-0. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton responded with a power-play goal of their own as Alex Nylander scored from the goal line at 18:19 of the middle frame to make it 1-1. In the shootout, Connor McMichael scored the lone goal, and Zach Fucale went 3-for-3 to give Hershey the win. The Bruins were last in action on Dec. 23, dropping a 5-2 decision at Charlotte. Jack Ahcan and Mike Reilly had the goals for the Bruins in a game in which Providence went 0-for-7 on the power play.

BATTLE OF THE BEST:

Tonight's game pins the top two teams in the American Hockey League against each other for the first time this season. The Bears lead the league with a 21-6-2-1 record, good for 45 points and a .750 points percentage, while Providence is 16-5-5-2, sitting in second with 39 points a .696 points percentage. The Bruins have dropped two straight games coming into tonight's contest and are 5-3-2-0 over the past 10 games. Veteran forward Vinni Lettieri leads the Bruins with 25 points (11g, 14a) in 27 games this season, while Hershey's Mike Vecchione paces the Bears with an identical stat line through 29 games. Last season, the Bears were just 1-5-0-0 versus the Bruins, and Providence has won the past four head-to-head matchups, shutting out the Bears in three of those contests.

POWER PLAY WEAPON:

Forward Ethen Frank is now tied with Mike Vecchione for the team lead with 11 goals this season. The rookie ranks first on the Bears with four power-play goals, and he's posted tallies on the man-advantage in back-to-back games. Frank, who ranked tied for fourth in the NCAA last season with 10 power-play goals for Western Michigan, is tied for the team lead for Hershey with a +15 rating. Among AHL rookies, Frank is third in the league in goals (11) and fifth in points (20).

MEET THE NEW GUYS:

Due to injuries and illness to Hershey's forward corps, the Bears added a pair of forwards from South Carolina earlier this week. Experienced winger Alex Fortin made his Hershey debut last night after scoring 17 points (7g, 10a) in 19 games with South Carolina (ECHL) this season. He has played 202 career AHL games with Rockford, Colorado, Laval, and Hershey, notching 62 points (22g, 40a). Rookie winger Kevin O'Neil made his AHL debut last night after signing a professional tryout with the Bears earlier in the day. He skated in 21 games with South Carolina this season, posting 21 points (9g, 12a), ranking third on the team in goals, assists, and points.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey defender Aaron Ness previously spent the 2021-22 campaign with the Bruins, putting up 19 points (3g, 16a) in 55 contests for the club... Providence defender Connor Carrick laced his skates up for the Chocolate and White from the 2013-16 seasons, scoring 72 points (18g, 54a) in 133 contests....Bruins head coach Ryan Mougenel previously served as an assistant for Hershey during the 2013-14 season....The Bears are 12-1-2-1 in one-goal games this season and an impressive 12-0-2-1 when tied after two periods.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.