P-Bruins Topped by Bears 1-0
December 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Hershey, PA - The Providence Bruins were bested 1-0 by the Hershey Bears on Wednesday night at the Giant Center. Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 21 shots in the loss.
How It Happened
* Mike Vecchione caught a feed in the slot creeping down from the point and fired a shot blocker side to give the Bears a 1-0 lead with 7:01 left in the first period.
Stats
* Bussi stopped 21 of 22 shots. Providence totaled 22 shots in the contest. * The P-Bruins power play went 0-for-5, and the penalty kill was 4-for-4.
Next Game The P-Bruins travel to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to take on the Penguins on Friday, December 30 at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2022
- Wolf Pack Can't Hold off Second Period Surge from Thunderbirds, Fall 7-4 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Kick off Homestand with 1-0 Blanking of Bruins - Hershey Bears
- Greg Moore to Lead North Division at 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Toronto Marlies
- Wild Net Late Goal to Defeat Colorado, 5-3 - Colorado Eagles
- Crunch Downed by Rocket, 6-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Score Four Unanswered, But Fall in Overtime - Utica Comets
- P-Bruins Topped by Bears 1-0 - Providence Bruins
- Iowa Wild Announces Dakota Mermis as Captain - Iowa Wild
- Series Preview vs. SD: December 28, December 30, & January 1 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Olle Eriksson Ek to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- This Week in Iowa Wild Hockey - Iowa Wild
- Monsters Sign Forward Ben Copeland to AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Frasca, Gauthier Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Lycksell Recalled by Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Holy Theme Night Batman: Gotham City Invades RMFH Tomorrow for Monsters Batman Night - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Conclude Back-To-Back Set with Visit to Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Colorado Eagles - Iowa Wild
- Beck Malenstyn Loaned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Toronto Marlies Visit Belleville Senators in Divisional Matchup - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Bruins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Jake Christiansen to Monsters, Recall Forward Emil Bemstrom from Cleveland - Cleveland Monsters
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Phantoms at 7:05 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Jakub Vrana Assigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hogs Face Griffins Tonight at the BMO Center - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- P-Bruins Topped by Bears 1-0
- Bruins Buzz - December 27
- P-Bruins Topped by Checkers 5-2
- P-Bruins Fall to Checkers 2-1 in Overtime
- Providence Bruins Recall Voyer from Maine