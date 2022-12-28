P-Bruins Topped by Bears 1-0

Hershey, PA - The Providence Bruins were bested 1-0 by the Hershey Bears on Wednesday night at the Giant Center. Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 21 shots in the loss.

How It Happened

* Mike Vecchione caught a feed in the slot creeping down from the point and fired a shot blocker side to give the Bears a 1-0 lead with 7:01 left in the first period.

Stats

* Bussi stopped 21 of 22 shots. Providence totaled 22 shots in the contest. * The P-Bruins power play went 0-for-5, and the penalty kill was 4-for-4.

Next Game The P-Bruins travel to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to take on the Penguins on Friday, December 30 at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

