Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Jake Christiansen to Monsters, Recall Forward Emil Bemstrom from Cleveland

December 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Blue Jackets assigned defenseman Jake Christiansen to the Monsters and recalled forward Emil Bemstrom from Cleveland. In 17 appearances for Columbus this season, Christiansen posted 0-2-2 with four penalty minutes and added 0-4-4 with two penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 11 appearances for the Monsters. In seven appearances for the Blue Jackets this season, Bemstrom registered 2-2-4 with two penalty minutes and added 14-17-31 with four penalty minutes in 21 appearances for Cleveland.

A 6'0", 186 lb. left-shooting native of West Vancouver, BC, Christiansen, 23, posted 1-2-3 with four penalty minutes in 25 career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. In 110 career AHL appearances for the Stockton Heat and Cleveland spanning parts of four seasons from 2019-22, Christiansen registered 16-48-64 with 49 penalty minutes and a -12 rating and was named to the 2021-22 AHL Second All-Star Team. Prior to his professional career, Christiansen contributed 50-102-152 with 114 penalty minutes and a +84 rating in 297 career WHL appearances for the Everett Silvertips spanning parts of five seasons from 2015-20 and was named to the 2019-20 WHL (West) Second All-Star Team.

A 6'0", 193 lb. right-shooting native of Nykoping, Sweden, Bemstrom, 23, was selected by Columbus in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. In 124 career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of four seasons from 2019-22, Bemstrom supplied 21-19-40 with 14 penalty minutes. In 25 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-22, Bemstrom contributed 16-17-33 with six penalty minutes.

In 16 appearances for HIFK Helsinki in Finland's Liiga during the 2020-21 season, Bemstrom logged 8-9-17 with two penalty minutes and a +2 rating and notched 23-12-35 with eight penalty minutes and a +9 rating in 52 appearances for Leksands IF and Djurgardens IF in Sweden's SHL spanning parts of two seasons from 2016-17 and 2018-19. Bemstrom helped Djurgardens IF claim the 2018-19 SHL SM Silver Medal and was named the 2018-19 SHL Rookie of the Year. Bemstrom additionally represented Sweden at the 2018-19 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship and the 2021-22 IIHF World Championship.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.