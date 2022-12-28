This Week in Iowa Wild Hockey

Following a short holiday break, the Iowa Wild return to Wells Fargo Arena for a pair of home games against the Colorado Eagles before heading to Rosemont to take on the Chicago Wolves. Continue reading This Week In Iowa Wild Hockey for your weekly update on the team!

TEAM LEADERS

* Points: Sammy Walker (24, 12g-12a)

* Goals: Sammy Walker (12)

* Assists: Joe Hicketts (16)

* PIM: Brandon Baddock (80)

STANDINGS

UPCOMING GAMES

Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. vs. Colorado Eagles

* Winning Wednesday presented by Totally Rolled Ice Cream

* Free ice cream voucher giveaway (first 1,500)

* If the Iowa Wild win, all fans in attendance will win a free ticket to a future game

Friday, Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. vs. Colorado Eagles

* New Year's Eve Celebration

* Postgame fireworks

* White alternate jersey game

Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. at Chicago Wolves

NOTABLE STORYLINES

* Sammy Walker scored his first NHL goal in Minnesota's 4-1 win over Winnipeg on Tuesday

* Ten Iowa Wild alumni have scored for the Minnesota Wild this season

IN THE COMMUNITY

* Iowa Wild mascot Crash will visit the Science Center of Iowa on Saturday, Dec. 31 for their "Noon Year's Eve" celebration

THEY SAID IT!

"Sometimes you play guys that are grinding players. They forecheck hard, they block shots, they're physical, they get around the net, and they provide traffic. Having more of them adds a different element to your lineup." - Iowa Wild head coach Tim Army.

