Wild Ride Three-Point Nights by Giroux, Mermis to 5-3 Victory Over Eagles
December 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Damien Giroux scored his first goal of the season late in the second period before adding the game-winner with 3:22 to play as the Iowa Wild took a 5-3 win over the Colorado Eagles on Wednesday night. Giroux added an assist to reach three points on the evening, while Dakota Mermis had a goal and two assists in his first game wearing the captain's "C" for Iowa.
The teams traded blows throughout the opening period, with Colorado opening the scoring 3:25 into the contest. Oskar Olausson gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead with a wrister from the right circle over the shoulder of Zane McIntyre (15 saves).
The Wild responded 1:13 later. Joseph Cramarossa and Giroux assisted Mermis, who rifled a shot over Justus Annunen (24 saves) from the blue line.
Another defenseman gave Iowa the lead at 11:22 of the first. After Patrick Curry and Michael Milne combined to set up Turner Ottenbreit at the point, he wired a long shot through traffic to tally his first goal of the season.
Josh Jacobs equalized for Colorado with 4:44 to play in the period with a shot from the left circle that caught the left arm of McIntyre before finding the back of the net.
The Wild led the Eagles 8-7 in shots with the score knotted at 2-2 after one period of play.
Iowa regained the lead with 4:11 to play in the second period with a shorthanded goal. After Cramarossa forced a turnover in the neutral zone, he fed Giroux in the right circle for Giroux's first goal of the season.
The Wild carried a 3-2 lead and an 18-12 shot advantage into the second intermission.
Colorado tied the game 2:48 into the third period with a power-play goal when Jean-Luc Foudy found Alex Galchenyuk between the circles for a one-time shot along the ice.
Giroux put Iowa on top once again with 3:22 remaining in the third. After Giroux won the faceoff on the left dot, Mermis fired a shot from the point that Giroux redirected past Annunen to give the Wild a 4-3 advantage.
Nick Swaney closed the door for the Wild, scoring an empty-net goal with 1:25 remaining to seal the 5-3 victory. Nic Petan and Mermis picked up assists on Swaney's goal.
Iowa outshot Colorado 29-18. The Wild went 0-for-3 on the power play while the Eagles were 1-for-2 with the man advantage.
The Wild and the Eagles meet again at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 at Wells Fargo Arena.
