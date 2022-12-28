Frasca, Gauthier Reassigned to Wheeling

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that forward Jordan Frasca and goaltender Taylor Gauthier have been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Frasca has appeared in three games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, recording no points in those contests. The Caledon, Ontario native made his pro debut with the Nailers on Dec. 10 against the Kalamazoo Wings. The 21-year-old picked up an assist that night, one of two games played with Wheeling.

Frasca was signed by Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent on Mar. 1, 2022 while he was in the midst of a career season with the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League. Frasca produced the best numbers of his junior career, including 42 goals, 45 assists and 87 points. He placed second on the Frontenacs in goals, and ranked third on the team in points.

In 190 career OHL games played with Kingston and the Windsor Spitfires, Frasca earned 67 goals and 88 assists for 155 points.

Gauthier, 21, leads the Nailers with seven wins this season. The rookie has a 7-7-1 record, 3.23 goals against average, .891 save percentage and one shutout in 15 games.

Gauthier has not appeared in any regular season games for the Penguins yet this season.

Prior to turning pro, Gauthier was a junior hockey standout in the Western Hockey League. In 194 career games played with the Prince George Cougars and Portland Winterhawks, he amassed a 77-91-16 record, a 3.03 goals against average, .909 save percentage and 10 shutouts. The native of Calgary, Alberta inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Pittsburgh on Mar. 1, 2022, then ultimately led all WHL goalies with a .928 save percentage by season's end.

