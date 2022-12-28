Greg Moore to Lead North Division at 2023 AHL All-Star Classic
December 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The American Hockey League announced today that Greg Moore will serve as head coach for the North Division at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic. The All-Star Classic will take place February 5 to 6 at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec.
Moore secured the first-time honour tonight following Toronto's 4-2 win against the Belleville Senators, cementing Toronto's North Division lead through January 1. The Marlies currently hold a record of 19-8-1-1 (0.655).
In his fourth season with the Marlies, Moore, 38, has an all-time record of 84-75-5-5 behind Toronto's bench. He represented the Hartford Wolf Pack as a player at the 2008 All-Star Classic.
Toronto has been previously represented by coaching staff at the All-Star Game by Dallas Eakins (2013) and Sheldon Keefe (2016, 2018).
The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 148 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The current Maple Leafs roster features 14 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Joey Anderson, Jordie Benn, Carl Dahlström, Pierre Engvall, Pontus Holmberg, Justin Holl, Mac Hollowell, Timothy Liljegren, Victor Mete, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nicholas Robertson and Rasmus Sandin.
