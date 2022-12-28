Monsters Sign Forward Ben Copeland to AHL Contract
December 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Monsters signed forward Ben Copeland to an AHL contract for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign. In five appearances for Penn State University this season, Copeland posted 1-0-1 with a +2 rating.
A 6'1", 185 lb., right-shooting native of Edina, MN, Copeland, 23, registered 24-50-74 with 54 penalty minutes in 135 career NCAA appearances for Colorado College and Penn State spanning parts of five seasons from 2018-22. In 123 career USHL appearances, all for the Waterloo Black Hawks, spanning parts of three seasons from 2015-18, Copeland logged 23-54-77 with 42 penalty minutes and a +16 rating.
