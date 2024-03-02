Morrison Scores Twice in Firebirds' Win Over Condors

The Coachella Valley Firebirds picked up a 4-1 win over the Bakersfield Condors on Friday night at Mechanics Bank Arena. Logan Morrison netted a pair of goals and Marian Studenic scored the team's 11th shorthanded goal of the season in the Firebirds' fourth victory of the season over the Condors.

The Firebirds opened the scoring halfway through the first period. Kole Lind found Shane Wright in between the circles, ripping the puck right through Bakersfield goaltender Olivier Rodrigue for his 19th of the season. Ville Ottavainen earned the secondary assist on Wright's goal at 9:24.

Bakersfield tied the game just 3:05 into the second period but Coachella Valley responded with their third shorthanded goal in their last two games. Marian Studenic was sprung on a breakaway from Peetro Seppala and beat Rodrigue to make it 2-1. Studenic's shorty was his 12th goal of the season and was scored at 7:25. The Firebirds extended their lead with a powerplay goal at 14:19. Kole Lind snuck the puck into the zone for Logan Morrison, who slid the puck five-hole to make it 3-1. Andrew Poturalski notched the secondary assist on Morrison's 13th goal of the year.

Logan Morrison sniped his second powerplay goal of the game in the third period to make it 4-1 Coachella Valley. Connor Carrick and Andrew Poturalski assisted on the man-advantage strike at 10:54.

Chris Driedger made 13 saves on 14 shots in the victory that moves Coachella Valley's record to 32-13-5-2 and earns them their 71st point of the season. The Firebirds finished 2-for-6 on the powerplay and the penalty kill went 2-for-2 with a shorthanded goal.

