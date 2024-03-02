Bridgeport Islanders Open Three-Game Road Trip in Lehigh Valley Tonight

ALLENTOWN Penn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (16-29-6-1) begin March with a three-game road trip, which kicks off tonight against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (22-21-5-2) at PPL Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The Islanders are coming off a 4-0 setback to the Laval Rocket at home on Wednesday, ending February with a 4-5-1-1 record. It ended Bridgeport's six-game unbeaten in regulation streak at home (4-0-1-1) and was the club's eighth shutout loss this season, despite 35 shots against rookie goaltender Jakub Dobes. The Islanders enter the weekend 14 points out of a playoff spot behind tomorrow's opponent, the Springfield Thunderbirds, with 20 games left in the regular season.

ISLANDERS VS. PHANTOMS

Tonight's game is the second of six meetings between the Islanders and Phantoms this season, and the first of three at PPL Center. Karson Kuhlman scored Bridgeport's lone goal in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Phantoms at Total Mortgage Arena last month. Otto Koivula and Tyce Thompson each recorded an assist. Bridgeport went 3-4-0-1 against Lehigh Valley last season and 2-1-0-1 in those games at PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

VIEW FROM ALLENTOWN

The Phantoms suffered a 3-0 loss in Utica last night, firing 28 shots on goalie Erik Kallgren, but coming up empty for the sixth time this season. Cal Peterson made 17 saves on the other end. Lehigh Valley remains seventh in the Atlantic Division standings with 51 points, just two points behind the Springfield Thunderbirds for a playoff spot. The Phantoms lost some key talent this past week when the Philadelphia Flyers recalled forward Bobby Brink, 2023 AHL All-Star defenseman Ronnie Attard, and goalie Felix Sandstrom. Their leading goal scorer, Olle Lycksell (18), was also recalled by the Flyers on Feb. 24th.

FOLLOW THE LEADER

Ruslan Iskhakov scored his team-leading 14th and 15th goals in a 5-3 win over Springfield last Sunday. Iskhakov, who has played center in three straight contests after operating as a winger for the first 117 games of his AHL career, also collected his team-leading 37th point and 11th multi-point performance. In addition to goals, points and multi-point games, Iskhakov leads Bridgeport in assists (22), power-play points (10), shots (126) and game-winning goals (4) during his second AHL campaign. He recorded five points (1g, 4a) in four games at PPL Center last season.

MAGGIO THE MAGIC MAN

Matt Maggio has seven points in his last seven games (4g, 3a) and 10 points (6g, 4a) in his last dozen. In fact, after recording just eight points in his first 30 games of the season, Maggio has really found his stride and is tied for second on the team in goals (10). He ranks eighth in points (18). The 21-year-old winger made his professional debut against the Phantoms while playing on an amateur tryout contract (ATO) late last season, and recorded one assist in a 6-4 win on April 12th.

QUICK HITS

The Islanders are 4-2-1-0 in the next game after a shutout loss this season... Hudson Fasching was recalled from his conditioning loan on Thursday... Reece Newkirk was reassigned to Worcester (ECHL) this morning... Aidan Fulp turned 24 years old on Thursday and is one of just 13 players in AHL history who were born on Leap Day... Rick Kowalsky is closing in on 300 career wins as an AHL head coach, currently at 297... Cole Bardreau played 226 games with Lehigh Valley over parts of five seasons (2015-2019), including his professional debut on Mar. 20, 2015 at Hartford - he scored a goal that night.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (25-20-14): Last: 5-3 W at Detroit, Thursday -- Next: Tonight vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (22-23-4-2): Last: 5-3 L at Florida, Saturday -- Next: Tonight vs. Trois Rivières, 7:05 p.m. ET

