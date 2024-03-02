Four Unanswered Goals Push Checkers Past Pens

March 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers pulled off a gutsy, come-from-behind victory in Saturday's rematch with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton thanks to a run of four unanswered tallies - three of which came in the third period alone.

After falling into a 2-0 hole in the first, the Checkers chipped away at that deficit in the second period courtesy of Zac Dalpe and headed into the third trailing by one.

That momentum rolled into the final frame for Charlotte, and a seeing-eye shot from Uvis Balinskis found its way into the back of the net early on to draw the contest even.

The Checkers continued to apply pressure to the Penguins, and with just a shade under three minutes remaining in regulation they finally broke through again. Rasmus Asplund forced a turnover behind the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton net and quickly fed a sinking Mike Benning, who ripped a shot past netminder Magnus Hellberg to claim Charlotte's first lead of the night.

The home side mounted one last attempt at a rally, but some clutch goaltending from Spencer Knight - who finished the night with 30 saves - and an empty-net dagger from Mackie Samoskevich sealed the thrilling comeback for the visitors.

NOTES

This was Charlotte's fourth win this season when trailing after two periods ... Benning recorded his first game-winning goal as a pro ... The Checkers have not lost consecutive games in regulation since Feb. 2 and 3 ... Knight has won each of his last five starts and has allowed 10 total goals over that stretch ... Samoskevich has points in three straight games ... Balinsksis' goal was his first since Jan. 13 ... Tonight was Jake Wise's fifth multi-point game of the season and second two-assist game ... Knight picked up his second assist of the season on Samoskevich's empty netter ... The Checkers finished their season series against the Penguins with a 4-4-0-0 record ... Patrick Khodorenko, Patrick Giles, Skyler Brind'Amour, Riley Bezeau, Lucas Carlsson, Calle Sjalin and Mack Guzda were the scratches for Charlotte

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.