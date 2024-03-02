Crunch Top Marlies, 4-2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch topped the Toronto Marlies, 4-2, tonight at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The Crunch swept the home-and-home weekend series against the Marlies to advance to 31-17-3-2 on the season and 6-0-0-0 in the eight-game season series between the teams.

Crunch goaltender Matt Tomkins earned the win stopping 22-of-24 shots. Luke Cavallin turned aside 16-of-19 shots in net for the Marlies. The Syracuse power play went 1-for-4, while the penalty kill was a perfect 4-for-4.

The Crunch were first on the board just 59 seconds into the game. Alex Barre-Boulet centered the puck to Jack Finley for a stuff attempt that was stopped, but Gage Goncalves found the loose puck as he cut in front of the crease and chipped it in. At 8:27, Syracuse doubled their lead with a power-play goal. Joe Carroll's one-timer from the right circle was blocked, but the rebound came out for Gabriel Fortier to clean up from the slot. Toronto stole one back two minutes later when they capitalized on a turnover. Logan Shaw grabbed the puck along the right-wing boards and threw it towards the net for Kyle Clifford to tip in.

After a scoreless second period, the Crunch extended their lead 24 seconds into the final frame. Waltteri Merelä skated the puck down the left wing and sent a last-minute centering feed for Gabriel Dumont to send in just under the crossbar. Toronto came back within one with five minutes remaining in the game. Logan Shaw got his stick on a bouncing puck in the slot, turned and fired on net. Tomkins made the save, but Joseph Blandisi was there to jam in the rebound. The Crunch halted a comeback effort and Cole Koepke hit the empty net in the final minute to lock in a Crunch win.

The Crunch travel to face the Laval Rocket on Wednesday.

Crunchables: The Crunch have power-play goals in four straight games and seven in the last seven games...Gabriel Dumont has four goals in the last three games...Gabriel Dumont is tied with Mark Hartigan for the most game-winning goals with 18.

