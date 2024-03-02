Game Preview: Condors v Canucks, 7 p.m.

ABBOTSFORD (27-18-6, 60pts) @ BAKERSFIELD (27-18-4, 58pts), 7 p.m.

The Condors are 2-2-1 against the Canucks this season

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

PROMOTION: First Responders Night presented by 107.9 KUZZ and American Business Machines. Join us at 2 p.m. for the Guns N Hoses Game as your ticket to the Condors game gets you in. Tonight, see emergency vehicles and a K-9 Demonstration as we honor all of our great local first responders (CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS)

NEW CONDORS365 MEMBERSHIPS ON SALE NOW: New memberships for NEXT season are on sale now. Find out how you can get tonight's game included when you sign up today! Click here for more information.

BROADCAST

AHLTV

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio (iHeartRadio)

Vote for the PCL Hardest Worker of the Game via the Condors mobile app, available wherever you download your apps!

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors and Canucks meet for the final time in Bakersfield this season.

LOOKING BACK

Cam Dineen knotted the game at 1-1 in the second, but Coachella Valley pulled away in a 4-1 win last night. The loss snapped the Condors four-game winning streak.

THREE IS THE NUMBER

The Condors are 23-3-1 (.870) when scoring at least three goals this season.

JUMP IN FRONT

Bakersfield is 17-4-2 (.783) when scoring the first goal of the game. They have scored first in each of their last three wins.

SHOTS SHOTS SHOTS

The Condors 14 shots were the fewest in the team's AHL era. In the team's 26-year history only the nine shots fired in a 3-2 over Trenton in February 2004 were fewer.

JERSEY BOY

Dineen's goal was his fifth of the season. He now has a goal and six assists in his last five games, including three multi-point nights.

PACIFIC TIGHTENING UP

Four points separate 3rd-place Tucson and 7th-place Bakersfield with the Condors holding two games in hand. Three teams are tied for fourth with 60 points (Ontario, Abbotsford, Calgary) with the Condors three games in hand on the Reign and two on the latter two. Click here for the AHL's Playoff Primer

BUSY BUSY

March is a hectic month for the Condors who are in the midst of a stretch of 16 games in 30 nights. Tonight is game two of a stretch of six games-in-nine nights. 10 of the games are on the road.

ANOTHER WINNING MONTH

The Condors closed February at 8-4-0, their third consecutive winning month and fourth in five. Since November 21, the team is 23-12-4 (.641).

GOOD AFTER TWO

Bakersfield is 26-4-2 when holding at least a share of the lead after 40 minutes of play.

THE WRIGHT STUFF

Cameron Wright has a goal and three assists in his last four games. He leads all Condors rookies with 15 points (7g-8a) on the season.

ABBY ROAD

Three of the first five games in the season series have gone past regulation, all in Bakersfield.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

The Canucks are 5-4-1 in their last 10, falling 4-3 in overtime to Colorado at home on Wednesday. Arshdeep Bains was reassigned to the team this week after making his NHL Debut with Vancouver. He leads the team in assists with 30 and points with 39.

UP NEXT

The Condors hit the road for two games on Monday in San Diego and Wednesday in Henderson. They return home next weekend for two games with Colorado on Friday ($2 Beers) and Saturday (BLUEY!).

