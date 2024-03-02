Reign Earn 3-0 win over Gulls

March 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







Aaron Dell made saves on all 24 shots that came his way to earn his first shutout as a member of the Ontario Reign (27-19-3-3) in a 3-0 win over the San Diego Gulls (18-24-8-0) on Friday night at Toyota Arena.

Two of Ontario's goals came on the power play during the second period on shots by Samuel Fagemo and TJ Tynan, while Charles Hudon earned assists on all three of the team's tallies in the victory.

Date: March 1, 2024

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final SD 0 0 0 0 ONT 0 2 1 3

Shots PP SD 24 0/3 ONT 22 2/5

GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP

Three Stars -

1. Aaron Dell (ONT)

2. Charles Hudon (ONT)

3. TJ Tynan (ONT)

W: Aaron Dell

L: Calle Clang

Next Game: Sunday, March 3 vs. Abbotsford Canucks | 5:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.