B-Sens Bounce Back With 4-1 Win Over Amerks

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators flipped the script on the Rochester Americans and put together another strong effort, knocking off their divisional rivals 4-1, at CAA Arena.

The Senators power play would do most of the damage through the first two periods, with Garrett Pilon wiring his 13th goal of the season past Devon Levi a little over three minutes into the game. Then midway through the second, Rourke Chartier extended the lead with his sixth goal of the year, hammering a one-timer home to make it 2-0 after 40 minutes.

Cole Reinhardt tacked on his fifth of the season at around the five-minute mark of the third, to make it 3-0. Rochester's only goal would come at 9:22, as Zack Metsa finally beat Kevin Mandolese. Chartier would find the empty net for his second goal of the game with a little over a minute and a half left, lobbing the puck over the Amerks defenders and one-hopping it into the empty net.

The Senators are off until Wednesday when they visit the Toronto Marlies for a school day game at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

#6 Donovan Sebrango recorded two assists, for his first multi-point game of the season. He now has points in back-to-back games (three assists) and was named the game's second star.

#9 Angus Crookshank had an assist and is now on a four-game point streak (four goals, two assists).

#14 Rourke Chartier scored twice, for his sixth and seventh goals of the campaign. He also had five shots on goal.

#15 Matt Highmore picked up a pair of assists and is now on a three-game point streak (one goal, three assists).

#18 Josh Currie recorded his ninth assist of the season.

#22 Garrett Pilon scored his 13th goal of the season and also picked up an assist.

#23 Cole Reinhardt scored his fifth goal of the season.

#31 Kevin Mandolese stopped 22 of 23 shots against

The Senators were 2/4 on the power play and 4/4 on the View Tech Window and Door penalty kill.

Saturday March 2, 2024 vs Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres) - 7:00 p.m. (Pride Night)

Wednesday March 6, 2024 @ Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) - 11:00 a.m.

Saturday March 9, 2024 @ Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils) - 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday March 13, 2024 vs Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils) - 7:00 p.m. (Winning Wednesday)

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.

Fans can also click the following links for more information on season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships, or send an email to tickets@bellevillesens.com.

