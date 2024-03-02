Hogs Seek to Extend Win Streak to Five against Red-Hot Griffins

March 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - After toppling the Central Division-leading Milwaukee Admirals last night, the Rockford IceHogs battle the second-place Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena tonight. The Griffins are the league's hottest team with the longest active point streak at 16 games following a 4-3 win over the Iowa Wild last night.

*Broadcast Note: Instead of 19.2 The365, tonight's IceHogs game will air on WLSN 19.3 Antenna TV. The game will also air on AHLTV and Mixlr as usual.

Rockford has won four straight for the third time this season, and the Hogs have also won seven of their last nine. Dating back to a Feb. 2 3-2 shootout loss to the Griffins, Rockford has picked up points in nine of their last 11 contests.

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 23-21-5-2, 53 points (4th, Central Division)

Grand Rapids: 27-15-5-3, 62 points (2nd, Central Division)

Watch & Listen Live!

Download the IceHogs App!

Last Game: 4-2 Win @ Milwaukee (Mar. 1)

The IceHogs knocked off the Central Division-leading Milwaukee Admirals with a 4-2 win at Panther Arena on Saturday night. The win for the Hogs ended a 15-game home win streak for Milwaukee and also gave Rockford its fourth straight victory.

Rem Pitlick and Cody Hodgson traded the game's first four goals. The two players traded goals for their respective clubs into the third period. Late in the third, Michal Teply lasered a shot just under the bar to give Rockford a 3-2 advantage.

Last Game vs. Grand Rapids: 3-2 Loss (Feb. 17)

The Griffins outpaced the IceHogs 3-2 at the BMO Center on Feb. 17. Two goals in the third period from Amadeus Lombardi and Austin Czarnik put Grand Rapids over the edge, despite a third-period score from Brett Seney of Rockford. The Griffins outshot the Hogs 36-21 in the contest.

Multi-Point Masters

Linemates Rem Pitlick and Brett Seney each have multiple points in each of their last two games. Pitlick tabbed two goals and an assist on Friday against Milwaukee and then a goal and an assist on Saturday against Iowa. Seney snagged a goal and two assists on both Friday and Saturday. Each have points in three straight games. Seney leads the team with 11 multi-point efforts and now has two three-point nights this season. Seney registered three-point nights in back-to-back games twice last season with Rockford.

Doctor's Orders

Rockford has suffered a rash of injuries as of late. Mike Hardman was placed in concussion protocol after last night's game, and is unavailable for tonight. Anders Bjork is expected to miss the next few weeks with a shoulder injury, and David Gust is still in concussion protocol. Rookie Colton Dach will miss his fifth straight game tonight, and Austin Strand will miss his ninth straight game with a wrist injury. Those five players account for 30.5% of Rockford's offense.

Streaks

Friday's win over Milwaukee gave Rockford four straight wins for the third time this season and matching a season high. The victory also snapped a 15-game home win streak for the Admirals and gave Milwaukee their first back-to-back losses since Nov. 2 and Nov. 4 of this season.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on 19.2 The365! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Oct. 28 vs. Grand Rapids - W 3-0 - Recap, Highlights

Dec. 27 vs. Grand Rapids - L 4-2 - Recap, Highlights

Jan. 12 @ Grand Rapids - W 2-0 - Recap, Highlights

Jan. 13 @ Grand Rapids - OTW 3-2 - Recap, Highlights

Jan. 24 @ Grand Rapids - L 3-1 - Recap, Highlights

Feb. 2 vs. Grand Rapids - SOL 3-2 - Recap, Highlights

Feb. 17 vs. Grand Rapids - L 3-2 - Recap, Highlights

Mar. 2 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Mar. 23 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Apr. 12 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

IceHogs vs Griffins, All-time

66-54-6-5

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.