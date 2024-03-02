San Diego Blanked at Ontario

The San Diego Gulls dropped a 3-0 contest to the Ontario Reign Friday night at Toyota Arena. San Diego's overall record now stands at 18-24-8-0.

Calle Clang stopped 19-of-21 shots.

The San Diego Gulls return to Pechanga Arena San Diego for the first game of a six-game homestand against the Bakersfield Condors Monday night (7 p.m. PST; TV: AHLTV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Right wing Ben King

On tonight's loss to Ontario:

I think five-on-five we played our game and we competed hard and then just the penalties were really the difference in the game. They capitalized twice and then obviously the empty netter. I think we clean up the holes and it's a different game.

On the physicality of tonight's game:

I think all year, all the games have been physical against them. I think we're two physical teams, we play hard, so it's a good battle every night we go up against them. Obviously, they got the upper hand, but we had a lot of good things. We just got to clean up a few areas and put some pucks in the net and we'll be happy.

On upcoming homestand:

I think it's huge for us. I think being at home, we play a little better in front of our fans. I think it'd be nice to kind of get some rest and be in our own bed for a bit. We've been on the road a lot. So, I think it's huge to really get that final push and push for the playoffs.

On playing on the top line with Chase De Leo and Glenn Gawdin:

It's great to play with two very experienced players and guys who produce at this level. I know, I kind of being there with them, kind of moving the puck, give-and-go's and kind of learning from them a lot. I think we've had a lot of chances and just got to capitalize on a few and we'll be rolling.

Assistant coach Kris Sparre

On tonight's loss to Ontario:

I thought they defended well around their net. For us, we generated some scoring chances but the big thing for us right now is we have to be a little bit harder at the net front as we find our way through this lapse that we're in and having a hard time scoring goals five-on-five and so, that'll be something we address this week.

On what he saw from the team tonight:

Honestly, I felt we played hard. Almost the whole game. It was a good effort. You know, I thought it was a great effort at times. We competed hard, we defended well for the most part around our net, and I think we're happy with the compete level. We have to continue to find ways to score goals. Zero is not enough, it's never going to be enough to win hockey games and so, I guess that will be something we put a focus on.

On Calle Clang:

Calle was great. He saw pucks very well. No blame on any of those goals, they're very nice power play goals. He looks comfortable in the net. And the rest, I think I'll leave up to the goalie coach.

On the upcoming homestand:

Rest is key. We've had a lot of travel, specifically in the last little while here and now we get this homestand that we've all been staring at the schedule and seeing upcoming for us. So, it's time we get rolling at home. We've got a great crowd there. We feel like our fans deserve it. We're going to put a focus on making our place, our home rink, a really hard place to play.

