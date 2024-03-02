Firebirds Take Down Condors, 4-1
March 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (27-18-4, 58pts) saw their four-game winning streak end at the hands of the Coachella Valley Firebirds (32-13-7, 71pts), 4-1, in front of a crowd of 5,813 on Friday. Cam Dineen (5th) scored the Condors lone goal. Bakersfield's 14 shots were the fewest in the team's AHL era.
