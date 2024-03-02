Monsters Unleash Offense, Treat Fans and Dogs to 6-1 Win over Wolves

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Chicago Wolves 6-1 in front of 12,576 humans and 505 dogs on Saturday evening at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 32-16-3-3 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Carson Meyer scored the lone goal of the first period at 17:49 on the power play with assists from Brendan Gaunce and David Jiricek putting the Monsters ahead 1-0 after 20 minutes. Meyer added his second tally of the night at 8:51 of the middle frame with helpers from Samuel Knazko and Jiricek followed by a marker from Justin Pearson at 12:44 off a feed from Jake Christiansen to extend Cleveland's lead to 3-0. The Monsters offense stayed hot thanks to a goal from Trey Fix-Wolansky at 16:52 assisted by Gaunce and Tyler Angle. Gaunce recorded a marker at 17:49 with helpers from Meyer and Knazko and Hunter McKown added a tally at 19:43 assisted by Fix-Wolanksy and Cole Clayton to send Cleveland to the final intermission ahead 6-0. The Wolves started the third period with a goal from Cole Schneider at 3:08 but the Monsters held on to secure the 6-1 win.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 22 saves for the win while Chicago's Adam Scheel stopped 31 shots in defeat.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 5 0 - - 6

CHI 0 0 1 - - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 37 1/6 2/2 4 min / 2 inf

CHI 23 0/2 5/6 32 min / 8 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves W 22 1 25-9-3

CHI Scheel L 31 6 11-15-3

Cleveland Record: 32-16-3-3, 1st North Division

Chicago Record: 19-27-3-2, 5th Central Division

