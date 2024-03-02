Monsters Unleash Offense, Treat Fans and Dogs to 6-1 Win over Wolves
March 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Chicago Wolves 6-1 in front of 12,576 humans and 505 dogs on Saturday evening at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 32-16-3-3 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Carson Meyer scored the lone goal of the first period at 17:49 on the power play with assists from Brendan Gaunce and David Jiricek putting the Monsters ahead 1-0 after 20 minutes. Meyer added his second tally of the night at 8:51 of the middle frame with helpers from Samuel Knazko and Jiricek followed by a marker from Justin Pearson at 12:44 off a feed from Jake Christiansen to extend Cleveland's lead to 3-0. The Monsters offense stayed hot thanks to a goal from Trey Fix-Wolansky at 16:52 assisted by Gaunce and Tyler Angle. Gaunce recorded a marker at 17:49 with helpers from Meyer and Knazko and Hunter McKown added a tally at 19:43 assisted by Fix-Wolanksy and Cole Clayton to send Cleveland to the final intermission ahead 6-0. The Wolves started the third period with a goal from Cole Schneider at 3:08 but the Monsters held on to secure the 6-1 win.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 22 saves for the win while Chicago's Adam Scheel stopped 31 shots in defeat.
The Monsters welcome the Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday, March 5, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 5 0 - - 6
CHI 0 0 1 - - 1
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 37 1/6 2/2 4 min / 2 inf
CHI 23 0/2 5/6 32 min / 8 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves W 22 1 25-9-3
CHI Scheel L 31 6 11-15-3
Cleveland Record: 32-16-3-3, 1st North Division
Chicago Record: 19-27-3-2, 5th Central Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2024
- Crunch Top Marlies, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Unleash Offense, Treat Fans and Dogs to 6-1 Win over Wolves - Cleveland Monsters
- Moose Take Game One from Stars in Manitoba - Texas Stars
- Wolves Downed by Monsters 6-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Morning Skate Report: March 2, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Hardman Enters Concussion Protocol - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Loan F Sahil Panwar to Cyclones, G Olof Lindbom Reassigned to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #52: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Condors v Canucks, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Comets, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Open Three-Game Road Trip in Lehigh Valley Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Hogs Seek to Extend Win Streak to Five against Red-Hot Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Firebirds Take Down Condors, 4-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Silver Knights Defeat Roadrunners, 4-3, on Home Ice - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners Take Shootout Point in Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Earn 3-0 win over Gulls - Ontario Reign
- Wranglers Fall to Eagles - Calgary Wranglers
- San Diego Blanked at Ontario - San Diego Gulls
- Morrison Scores Twice in Firebirds' Win Over Condors - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Unleash Offense, Treat Fans and Dogs to 6-1 Win over Wolves
- Monsters Come up Short in 4-1 Loss to Wolves
- Monsters Embark on Homestand Welcoming Fans and Four-Legged Fans Alike
- Monsters Skate Away with Exciting 4-3 Overtime Win Against Marlies
- Late Equalizer Earns Monsters Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Bruins