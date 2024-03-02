Silver Knights Defeat Roadrunners, 4-3, on Home Ice

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Tucson Roadrunners in the shootout, 4-3, on Friday evening at The Dollar Loan Center.

Tucson opened the scoring just one minute into the first period with a goal from Josh Doan.

The Silver Knights tied the game on a power-play goal from Jonas Rondbjerg. Jakub Brabenec passed the puck to Rondbjerg in the high slot where he one-timed it into the back of the net. Lukas Cormier also received an assist on the play.

Late in the first period, the Roadrunners took a 2-1 lead on a goal from defenseman Max Szuber.

Early in the second frame, Henderson tied the game at two on a goal from Brandon Hickey. After a point shot from Dysin Mayo, Hickey jumped on the rebound and backhanded it in. Rondbjerg also collected an assist for his second point of the game.

The Roadrunners regained the lead with a power-play goal from Aku Raty.

Henderson made it a 3-3 game at the 11:20 mark of the third period on Rondbjerg's second goal, his third point of the night. Brabenec and Hickey picked up the assists.

No goals were scored in overtime, and the game headed to a shootout.

Jakub Demek scored the winning shootout tally in the fifth round to give Henderson the 4-3 win.

The Silver Knights are back in action tomorrow night at The Dollar Loan Center. They'll take on the Tucson Roadrunners for the second half of their back-to-back. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.

