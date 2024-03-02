Wolf Pack Loan F Sahil Panwar to Cyclones, G Olof Lindbom Reassigned to Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the Wolf Pack has loaned forward Sahil Panwar to the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones.

Additionally, the Rangers have reassigned goaltender Olof Lindbom to the Wolf Pack from the Cyclones. Lindbom will join with the Wolf Pack immediately and will wear #50.

Panwar, 22, has scored 38 points (16 g, 22 a) in 47 games with the Cyclones this season. The rookie forward ranks fourth on the club in points, third in goals (16), and fifth in assists (22).

Before turning pro, Panwar scored 124 points (54 g, 70 a) in 199 career OHL games with the Hamilton Bulldogs, Peterborough Petes, Flint Firebirds, and London Knights.

During his stint with the Wolf Pack, Panwar appeared in three games, registering four shots. He made his AHL debut on February 22nd against the Cleveland Monsters at the XL Center.

The native of Mississauga, ON, signed a one-year contract with the Wolf Pack on July 10th, 2023.

Lindbom, 23, has started two games for the Wolf Pack this season. He is 0-2-0 with an .854 save percentage and 3.62 goals-against average. He made his season debut on November 11th against the Providence Bruins, and also suited up on December 9th against the Laval Rocket.

The native of Stockholm, SWE, has also appeared in 27 games with the Cyclones, posting a 10-13-3 record with an .884 save percentage, a 3.57 goals-against average, and one shutout.

He was selected in the second round, 39th overall, by the Rangers in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

The Wolf Pack conclude their weekend on Sunday afternoon when they visit the Bruins. The puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. from the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Coverage is available on AHLTV & Mixlr starting at 2:50 p.m.

The Pack is back next Friday night when the Bruins come to town for the final time this season. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Join us for $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission!

Additionally, help us welcome back Wolf Pack legend P.J. Stock! The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a P.J. Stock bobblehead courtesy of Xfinity.

