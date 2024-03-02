Moose Take Game One from Stars in Manitoba

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, were defeated 7-3 by the Manitoba Moose on Saturday afternoon at Canada Life Centre.

Kristian Reichel opened the scoring 3:13 into the first period in Manitoba's favor when he snapped in a one-timer past Matt Murray that was fed to the high slot by Parker Ford. Mavrik Bourque tied the game 1-1 at 4:21 after he received a saucer pass from Fredrik Karlstrom and beat Thomas Milic in alone with a shot inside the right post. The Moose reclaimed a 2-1 lead at 16:50 when Kyle Capobianco fired a shot past Murray into the low-right corner from the top of the zone.

The second period saw Henry Nikkanen tap in an insurance marker passed to the front of the net by Nicholas Jones at 17:30 to put the Moose up 3-1.

In the third period, Mark Rassell scored a pair of goals 1:20 apart to tie the game 3-3 for the Stars. Rassell first cut the deficit to one at 5:53 by intercepting a breakout pass and simultaneously firing it past Milic. Then Rassel tied it by scoring his fifth goal of the season at 7:13 through traffic during a net front scramble. However, Ford put the Moose back in front 4-3 at 7:59 by scoring while Murray was down in the crease following a collision. Manitoba's Reichel and Brad Lambert then scored empty-net goals before Nikita Chibrikov buried a third one with less than three minutes remaining in regulation, which locked in a 7-3 victory for the Moose.

Earning the win in goal for Manitoba, Milic made saves on 22 of the 25 shots he faced to improve to 6-5-1 on the campaign. For the Stars, Murray came down with the loss to fall to 12-11-2 after making 27 stops.

The Stars take on the Moose again on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. to close out the two-game weekend series at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.

