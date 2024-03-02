Wolves Downed by Monsters 6-1

March 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







The Chicago Wolves wrapped up their season series with the Monsters on Saturday afternoon in Cleveland.

Cole Schneider scored but that was all the offense the Wolves could muster as they fell to the Monsters 6-1 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Carson Meyer scored twice and added an assist as Cleveland snapped Chicago's two-game winning streak and earned a split of the weekend series.

The Monsters notched the only goal of the opening period when Meyer found the back of the net while on the power play.

Cleveland broke the game open in the second with goals by Meyer, Justin Pearson, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Brendan Gaunce and Hunter McKown.

The Wolves got on the board early in the third when Schneider redirected a long shot by Tory Dello past Monsters goaltender Jet Greaves. Dello and Nathan Sucese earned assists as Schneider extended his goals streak to four games with his 10th tally of the season.

Adam Scheel (31 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Greaves (22 saves) earned the win for the Monsters.

Chicago dropped to 19-27-3-2 on the season while Cleveland moved to 32-16-3-3.

Next up: The Wolves travel to Grand Rapids to face the Griffins on Friday (6 p.m.).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.