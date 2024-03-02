Hardman Enters Concussion Protocol

Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Forward Mike Hardman has been placed in concussion protocol.

The IceHogs play the Grand Rapids Griffins tonight at Van Andel Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

