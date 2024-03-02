Hardman Enters Concussion Protocol
March 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:
Forward Mike Hardman has been placed in concussion protocol.
The IceHogs play the Grand Rapids Griffins tonight at Van Andel Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
